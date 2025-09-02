Rifle police respond to shots fired in Acacia Avenue apartments

Rifle police responded late Monday to reports of gunfire in an apartment on Acacia Avenue, where a man allegedly fired multiple rounds before surrendering.

Officers were dispatched at 11:28 p.m. to the 2600 block of Acacia Avenue after a welfare check request. Two residents told officers that their roommate, Ernesto Castillo, was in the bathroom, had reportedly taken drugs and was armed with a pistol. Officers evacuated remaining occupants.

Officers issued commands in English and Spanish, repeatedly identifying themselves as police and for Castillo to come out of the bathroom. While doing so, officers heard multiple gunshots fired from inside the apartment. They backed out to safety as Castillo fired additional rounds. No rounds were fired by law enforcement at any time.

Additional law enforcement resources arrived on scene and after some time, Castillo exited the apartment unarmed and holding the lid to a toilet tank. After officers issued verbal commands, Castillo was taken into custody without further incident.

Castillo was released into medical custody. Once the investigation has finished, a warrant will be issued for his arrest. Potential charges include:

Felony menacing, a class 5 felony

Two charges of prohibited use of weapons, a class 1 misdemeanor

Reckless endangerment, a class 2 misdemeanor

Child abuse, a class 2 misdemeanor

No one was injured in the incident, and there is no ongoing threat to the community. Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call 970-625-8095 and ask for a Rifle police detective, or share tips anonymously at http://tinyurl.com/RPDtips .