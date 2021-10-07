Shuttle service closes Glenwood Springs office
Epic Mountain Express closed its Glenwood Springs office Monday, and the shuttle service is slated to focus its resources on serving Eagle and Summit counties.
Epic Mountain Senior Director Nathan Drechsler announced the Glenwood Springs office closure would be permanent and thanked the Glenwood team in an email for providing customers “amazing service.”
Drechsler did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
Epic Mountain could continue to serve customers destined for the Aspen and Snowmass resorts, though the services would be provided through private charters and subject to availability.
Formerly known as Colorado Mountain Express, the shuttle service has served Colorado’s resort towns for more than 35 years and specialized in transporting clients to and from airports as well as providing luxury shuttles, according to the company’s website.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Glenwood Springs delays annex vote again, approves funding for airport radio system replacement
With one Glenwood Springs City Council member, Paula Stepp, absent, the council voted Thursday to postpone a decision on whether to annex and zone a nearly 16-acre West Glenwood lot for a residential development.