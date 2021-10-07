Shuttle service closes Glenwood Springs office

Epic Mountain Express closed its Glenwood Springs office Monday, and the shuttle service is slated to focus its resources on serving Eagle and Summit counties.

Epic Mountain Senior Director Nathan Drechsler announced the Glenwood Springs office closure would be permanent and thanked the Glenwood team in an email for providing customers “amazing service.”

Drechsler did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Epic Mountain could continue to serve customers destined for the Aspen and Snowmass resorts, though the services would be provided through private charters and subject to availability.

Formerly known as Colorado Mountain Express, the shuttle service has served Colorado’s resort towns for more than 35 years and specialized in transporting clients to and from airports as well as providing luxury shuttles, according to the company’s website.