Signal work to cause nighttime closures at Eighth and Grand

Starting this Sunday, March 18, Eighth Street from Colorado Avenue to Grand Avenue will be closed nightly from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. for signal and utility work.

Night work will continue each evening for approximately two weeks, according to Colorado Department of Transportation Grand Avenue Bridge project officials. During this time, pedestrians will be routed to the east crossing between the north and south sides of Eighth Street.

Following next week's closures, work will shift east and Eighth Street from Cooper to Grand will be closed, anticipated for the week of March 25 for approximately two weeks. Pedestrians will be routed to the west crossing at Eighth and Grand during this time.

The closures are for construction crews to access the areas for trenching activities, signal work and repaving. Motorists headed south on Grand are advised to continue to Ninth Street to access Colorado or Cooper. Heavy machinery and construction noise will be in the area for the duration of this work. Business and pedestrian access will remain open, CDOT said in its news release.