Significant travel impacts begin Monday with Highway 82 paving

TENTATIVE SCHEDULE Monday 6/1: Asphalt removal on State Highway 82 and at 27 th Street in Glenwood

Street in Glenwood Tuesday 6/2: Asphalt removal on State Highway 82 in Glenwood and Carbondale

Wednesday 6/3: Asphalt paving on State Highway 82 and at 27 th Street in

Street in Glenwood

Thursday 6/4: Asphalt paving on State Highway 82 in Glenwood

Friday 6/5: Asphalt paving on State Highway 82 in Glenwood and Carbondale

Saturday 6/6: Roadway striping in Glenwood and Carbondale

Sunday 6/7: Roadway striping in Glenwood and Carbondale

Beginning Monday and lasting through June 7, motorists heading up-valley should anticipate significant travel impacts along Colorado Highway 82 in Glenwood Springs for asphalt paving.

Southbound and eastbound lane closures will be in effect along Highway 82 between 24th Street and Glenwood Springs southern city limits beginning Monday.

According to a news release, lane closures and reduced speeds will be in effect daily from approximately 9 a.m. to dusk and significant traffic delays are anticipated.

Closures will also occur Monday through Wednesday along the west side of the intersection at 27th Street and Highway 82.

According to a news release, the south bound right turn from Highway 82 onto 27th Street will remain open.

For alternate 27th Street access, motorists should use S. Grand Ave. at 23rd Street or Co. Road 154 at Buffalo Valley.

On June 2 and June 5, crews will also complete asphalt work along Highway 82’s eastbound lanes near the Carbondale exit.

The paving work just east of Carbondale is scheduled for Tuesday and Friday and will require lane closures from 9 a.m. to dusk.

Motorists are encouraged to set aside extra travel time particularly during peak travel times.