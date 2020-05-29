Significant travel impacts begin Monday with Highway 82 paving
- Monday 6/1: Asphalt removal on State Highway 82 and at 27th Street in Glenwood
- Tuesday 6/2: Asphalt removal on State Highway 82 in Glenwood and Carbondale
- Wednesday 6/3: Asphalt paving on State Highway 82 and at 27th Street in
- Glenwood
- Thursday 6/4: Asphalt paving on State Highway 82 in Glenwood
- Friday 6/5: Asphalt paving on State Highway 82 in Glenwood and Carbondale
- Saturday 6/6: Roadway striping in Glenwood and Carbondale
- Sunday 6/7: Roadway striping in Glenwood and Carbondale
Beginning Monday and lasting through June 7, motorists heading up-valley should anticipate significant travel impacts along Colorado Highway 82 in Glenwood Springs for asphalt paving.
Southbound and eastbound lane closures will be in effect along Highway 82 between 24th Street and Glenwood Springs southern city limits beginning Monday.
According to a news release, lane closures and reduced speeds will be in effect daily from approximately 9 a.m. to dusk and significant traffic delays are anticipated.
Closures will also occur Monday through Wednesday along the west side of the intersection at 27th Street and Highway 82.
According to a news release, the south bound right turn from Highway 82 onto 27th Street will remain open.
For alternate 27th Street access, motorists should use S. Grand Ave. at 23rd Street or Co. Road 154 at Buffalo Valley.
On June 2 and June 5, crews will also complete asphalt work along Highway 82’s eastbound lanes near the Carbondale exit.
The paving work just east of Carbondale is scheduled for Tuesday and Friday and will require lane closures from 9 a.m. to dusk.
Motorists are encouraged to set aside extra travel time particularly during peak travel times.
