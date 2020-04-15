Silt brings the celebration to the children
Silt gives children staying at home with their parents during the pandemic a little birthday gift
For Silt residents, blaring sirens can mean good news during the stay at home order in place throughout Colorado.
Town of Silt Community Development Technician Nicole Centeno said a few residents had contacted her through social media, asking if they could do something for the kids who are celebrating birthdays during the order to reduce the spread of the virus.
“We decided we would put something together for the kiddos and combine what a lot of different people were doing and make it our own, our Silt Quarantine Birthday Brigade,” Centeno said.
Centeno, Town Administrator Jeff Layman, Community Development Director Janet Aluise, Police Chief Mike Kite, Officer Cassie Sahagun, Public Works Project Manager Joe Lundeen and Colorado River Fire Rescue’s Maria Pina were the masterminds behind the brigade.
Each birthday boy or girl receives a gift bag full of goodies and a cupcake.
“Not only the birthday parents, but other parents as well were super excited, reaching out through emailing and messaging on Facebook. They are elated that their kids have something to look forward to,” Centeno said.
Last week they celebrated 16 birthdays, and 14 more are scheduled for this week.
“It means a lot to the community, even for the kids that don’t have birthdays. Just the presence of having the brigade come through town has been exciting for everybody,” Centeno said.
Kite led the first brigade, dropping off the bags for the children.
“I think it went extremely well. We even embarrassed a few teenagers,” he said.
Silt plans to keep doing the brigade as long as the stay at home order is in effect.
“As soon as the quarantine is over, then everybody can get back to celebrating the way they normally would. We just wanted to offer something to help people celebrate and make their kids day special during the time of the quarantine,” Centeno said. “In a world full of uncertainty, the smile that the brigade put on these kids faces, is priceless.”
