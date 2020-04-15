Silt brings the celebration to the children

A couple of residents watch the Quaratine Birthday Brigade pass through the Mesa View subdivision Saturday April, 11 in Silt. Silt Police Department, Colorado River Fire Rescue and the Town of Silt joined in the operation to bring gifts to children during the stay at home order. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)



For Silt residents, blaring sirens can mean good news during the stay at home order in place throughout Colorado.

Silt Patrol and K9 Officer Chris Grey drops a gift bag full of goodies to Owen ? Saturday afternoon in Silt. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)

Town of Silt Community Development Technician Nicole Centeno said a few residents had contacted her through social media, asking if they could do something for the kids who are celebrating birthdays during the order to reduce the spread of the virus.

“We decided we would put something together for the kiddos and combine what a lot of different people were doing and make it our own, our Silt Quarantine Birthday Brigade,” Centeno said.

Alaya Shaffer and her mom Jessica wave as they brigade pulls in front of their home Saturday to wish her a happy birthday. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)

Centeno, Town Administrator Jeff Layman, Community Development Director Janet Aluise, Police Chief Mike Kite, Officer Cassie Sahagun, Public Works Project Manager Joe Lundeen and Colorado River Fire Rescue’s Maria Pina were the masterminds behind the brigade.

Each birthday boy or girl receives a gift bag full of goodies and a cupcake.

Morgan McKissack is all smiles as she talks with Silt police officers after they dropped off a birthday present last Thursday. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)

“Not only the birthday parents, but other parents as well were super excited, reaching out through emailing and messaging on Facebook. They are elated that their kids have something to look forward to,” Centeno said.

Last week they celebrated 16 birthdays, and 14 more are scheduled for this week.

Patrol and K9 Officer Chris Grey visits with Nancy and Lindsey Soltero after dropping off gifts for the twins Saturday in the Eagles View neighborhood of Silt. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)

“It means a lot to the community, even for the kids that don’t have birthdays. Just the presence of having the brigade come through town has been exciting for everybody,” Centeno said.

Even neighbors got intot eh spirit of the event brining balloons to celebrate with the brigade last Thursday in Silt. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)

Kite led the first brigade, dropping off the bags for the children.

“I think it went extremely well. We even embarrassed a few teenagers,” he said.

Town of Silt Community Development Techician Nicole Centeno hand the next gift bag to Silt Code Enforcement Officer Brown as she helps deliver birthday bags last Thursday. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)

Silt plans to keep doing the brigade as long as the stay at home order is in effect.

“As soon as the quarantine is over, then everybody can get back to celebrating the way they normally would. We just wanted to offer something to help people celebrate and make their kids day special during the time of the quarantine,” Centeno said. “In a world full of uncertainty, the smile that the brigade put on these kids faces, is priceless.”

A family waves as Silt’s Quaratine Birthday Brigade passes through town last Thursday afternoon. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)

