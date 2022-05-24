Silt brush fire kept from spreading to nearby construction business

A fire just outside of Silt.

Submitted / Garfield County Sheriff’s Office

The Colorado River Fire District and other responding agencies prevented a brush fire from spreading to an adjacent construction business near Silt on Monday, Chief Leif Sackett said. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters were called at 6 p.m. to River Frontage Road just east of Silt, where grass and sagebrush were enveloped by fire. Sackett said conditions were windy, prompting CRFR personell to create a perimeter and extinguish any remaining hot spots.

“It was in an open field/pasture,” he said. “I know it was close to Heyl Construction, so that was a concern.”

Sackett said the fire, which consumed less than an acre, was controlled in less than an hour.

“The wind was blowing at the time, and crews did a good job of using a hydrant,” he said.

Two water tenders, two type 6 engines and one type 3 engine were deployed, while Garfield County Sheriff’s deputies closed off a section of roadway.

Sackett does not know the cause of the fire at this time but said it originally started at the side of the road. CRFR personnel were investigating the site Tuesday morning.

