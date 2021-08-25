Silt celebrates 51st annual Heyday event

A Silt pitcher throws an underhand pitch to a Colorado Territory batter.

Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

Decked out in 19th-century knickers and pillbox caps, Silt’s hometown baseball team gave Colorado Territory a 20-15 thumping during Saturday’s annual Heyday celebration.

Punctuating the event included a multitude of fun and historically themed activities.

Enthusiasts showcased 19th-century quilts. People tried their hand at horseshoe tosses and cornhole tournaments. Some hungry folks even tested their skills in watermelon seed spitting and pie eating contests.

Meanwhile, live music performances ran all day.

Using 1864 rules of play, the two 19th-century-style teams spent their Saturday conducting a “base ball” game without baseball gloves, pitches were thrown underhand and a cowbell was rung by every runner who crossed home plate.

“It’s totally different than these so-called men’s baseball games,” Silt Historical Society representative and hometown player Greg Colasinski said. “This would kill a softball player.”

A Colorado Territory player walks the field.

Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

After the shellacking, Colasinski attributed the “one-bound rule” for leveling the playing field for his team, a group that ranges anywhere from young and old, to beer bellies and slow pokes.

Under the one-bound rule, any ball caught after one bounce is considered an out.

Every year, members of the Colorado Vintage Base Ball Association come out to play Silt’s finest. It’s a celebration of America’s pastime in Colorado, as well as history altogether.

Colasinski gave well-deserved praise to the opponents. They travel around the state, taking on local teams.

“They’re fantastic people,” he said. “We don’t pay them, and it’s a fantastic thing. They come out and play us because they love the challenge.”

The hometown Silt team waits for Colorado Territory to take the field.

Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

Silt team member Brian Markovich said he was happy to once again take the field after COVID-19 prompted organizers to cancel the annual Heyday event in 2020.

“I got invited to this two years ago, and then COVID hit, and so we didn’t get the chance to play last year,” he said. “Especially doing it one time and then coming back and doing it again — and understanding these old-time rules are a lot different than baseball — it makes it more fun.”

