Silt could be paying for new wastewater treatment center

Casey Carbone-Marron, Silt's lead wastewater operator, points to the city's strainer, which intercepts things like crawdads and fish before water is filtered. A city worker painted the strainer in the form of a minion, a popular cartoon character.

Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

Local residents of Silt might be paying more for their wastewater in the next few years.

The implementation of Regulation 85 from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) will require Silt to have a new wastewater treatment plant when they renew their permit in 2027. Completion of the new plant is estimated to be done sometime around 2033, with an estimated cost of $50 million.

Regulation 85 focuses on nutrient management control regulation. This means that the output of nitrogen, phosphorus — 85 nutrients total — and even temperature must be regulated at discharge. It’s a process that Silt’s current wastewater treatment levels are unable to perform. There is no way for Silt to meet the new regulations without building a new plant.

The cost of the new plant would be distributed among all users in the area. This would hit Silt hard as they only have a population of between 3,500-4,000 people.

There are a couple of options to get around this, however.

Silt had an opportunity to file for an extension to this rule that would have allowed the wastewater plant to operate as is until at least 2040. But the previous staff at the plant, who no longer work there, never got around to filling out the waiver. There is also a disadvantaged community exception that would allow the current wastewater plant to operate at close to normal levels.

“We are going to talk with the Department of Local Affairs and others to see if we can lobby the state to either reopen the waiver or relook at some of these regulations,” Silt Public Works Director Trey Fonner said “What these (regulations) are going to do to these smaller towns is break them. Or make their rates so high that it’s going to be an issue.”

There is some debate around some of these new regulations and the impact they will have on some of Colorado’s smaller towns and wastewater plants. This is especially true in rural areas where populations are low and agriculture plays a big role in the water quality through non-point source nutrient runoff. With all of these factors taken into account, it is still critical to ensure Colorado has clean rivers but it’s also critical to make sure that the people who live in these areas can afford it, according to Sen. Perry Will of New Castle.

“I am all for clean water and getting people into compliance but at what cost?” he said.

He said that some of those potential price points, like the ones recently seen in Gypsum’s newly proposed wastewater treatment plant, will impact those more who live in a smaller community like Silt.

Perry reached out to the CDPHE and said that the CDPHE was not aware of Silt’s current situation.

“I will get that brought up to speed,” Will said.

Silt is currently working on a water treatment plant, outside of the wastewater treatment plant. During that process, Silt was able to qualify as a disadvantaged community.

“More than likely, if we got it (disadvantaged community status) with the water, we should be able to get it with the wastewater,” Fonner said.

Gypsum recently had to do something similar to what Silt is having to do. Jim Hancock, Gypsum’s assistant town manager and town engineer, said that the estimate for their new wastewater treatment plant is $65 million.

He said that wastewater rates have not been raised in Gypsum for some time so even after implementation of the rate hikes, Gypsum will still have rates at a competitive price for the neighboring areas. The wastewater rate in Gypsum is set to go up 40% for the first three years, then an additional 25% for the year after that. Gypsum has over double the population of Silt.

Gypsum was looking to start construction on their new wastewater treatment plant this summer but now it’s looking like it will happen some time next year while they wait for their permit modification to be approved by the CDPHE. Completion of the new wastewater plant in Gypsum will be finished in 2026.