Silt forced to close community center over structural safety concerns

The Silt Community Center at 480 Grand Ave. has been closed to the public for safety reasons.

Google Maps image

The town of Silt has closed the Community Center building at 480 Grand Ave. due to concerns about the building’s structural safety.

The town board is also slated to discuss the future of the building at its regular Monday meeting.

The former church building has hosted a variety of events and private functions as a community center for several years under the town’s ownership.

The Silt Building Department has posted the building as unsafe and any occupancy is now prohibited.

“It was closed after deficiencies were discovered in its structure,” according to a town press release issued Friday afternoon. “The building has been fenced and all are asked to stay well away from the building.”

The town has notified all of those who have registered to use the building and given them the alternative of using the nearby Town Center, if that works.

According to Town Administrator Jeff Layman, a routine check of the building on Aug. 5 discovered that the west wall seemed to be buckling and other walls were “leaning.”

Town Building Inspector Mike Styk examined the building and, along with Public Works Director Trey Fonner, advised that the building be closed to public use.

The building is routinely checked, as are other buildings rented to the public, Layman said. Additional inspections confirmed the building is quickly deteriorating, he said.

Any residents who want to speak to the future of the building are asked to show up at the Monday Silt Board of Trustees meeting between 7:20 – 7:40 p.m., at Silt Town Hall.