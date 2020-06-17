Silt Heyday canceled for 2020

The Silt Heyday committee announced that after careful consideration and possibly even moving it to the fall, the 51st edition of the town event was shelved for 2020.

“It is with great reluctance that we, the Silt Heyday Committee, have decided to cancel our 2020 Event,” Silt Heyday Committee said in a new release.

The town of Silt and the Silt Historical Society had joined together this year to make the event better than before. A move back to Veteran’s Park where it all began was in the works and changed the date to include Silt’s annual pig roast as part of the festivities.

“Based on current conditions and information we have and what other events in the valley are doing, we have decided it is not worth the risk of creating an environment that might not be safe for all of those who attend,” Silt Heyday Committee said in a new release. “We look forward to having everyone join us in 2021.”