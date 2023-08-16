Silt Heyday honors 40th anniversary of historical park

A Silt pitcher throws an underhand pitch to a Colorado Territory batter.

Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

Silt Heyday began with Bob Gordon in 1968. Gordon, a Silt resident, upon returning with his family from a vacation, had the idea that Silt needed to have an annual event for everyone in the community to attend.

During the discussions with other community members, everyone had a different idea of what to call the event. One person would say, “Hey, why don’t we call it..”

While another would say, “Hey, let’s call it…”

Everyone kept saying, “Hey” before leading into their idea for what to call it, and this is where Heyday gets its name.

The name stuck.

On Saturday, Silt will be celebrating its 53rd annual (minus 2020 due to COVID-19) Heyday festival at Veteran’s Park with the Silt Historical Society on their 40th anniversary.

Activities will include a horseshoe tournament at the pits by the Stoney Ridge ball field, a vintage baseball game at the old Roy Moore Elementary field, a quilt show and other activities to be held at the Silt Historical Park.

The vintage baseball game involves a Denver team who comes to play the Silt All-Stars. The rules are different from that of a regular baseball game, sticking to the original rules from the 1880s. The pitcher throws underhand from a distance of 45 feet. No strike zone existed back then so the umpire decides what is a fair and unfair pitch, to include one warning and three strikes for a strikeout, and two warnings and three balls for a walk. First and third basemen must be at their bases, not in the gaps. A ball can be caught for out and if it is caught in the air, or on the first bounce off the ground. The runner crossing home plate must also report to the scorer’s table, ring a bell and request, “Talley one run, Sir,” or else the run did not count.

This is a fun event and a full list of rules can be found online.

The event will start with a Pancake Breakfast with “Colorado Curry” at 7 a.m. There will be a flag-raising and National Anthem at 8 a.m. -— sung by local youth — and a parade starting at 10 a.m.

Feeding Giants will play at 1 p.m. Louie & The Lizards will be playing at 6 p.m. There will be a beer booth, pie eating contest, corn hole tournament and more.

Peggy Swank, a longtime Silt resident, has been a part of Silt Heyday since 1994 and raises donations for the events.

“We try to provide a day in the park in Silt that everyone can enjoy,” said Swank.

Certain sponsors will give in-kind donations to have a silent auction with proceeds going to the Silt Historical Park, along with all proceeds from the beer booth.

“We try to make sure that the Silt Historical Park gets some additional funding because this is their big fundraiser of the year,” Swank said. The committee working on this event is made up of volunteers. To learn more about the events being held at the 53rd Annual Silt Heydays Festival, go to the Town of Silt’s website at http://www.townofsilt.org .