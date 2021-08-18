Silt Heyday makes triumphant return Saturday





Silt Heyday, an annual event usually chock full with pie-eating contests, corn hole tournaments and live music, is back.

After being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, the 51st annual Heyday returns to Veteran’s Park in Silt, the Silt Heyday Committee said in a Friday sponsor letter.

This year’s Heyday includes some of the classic events, like the horseshoe toss tournament by the pits by Stoney Ridge ball field in addition to the quilt show and other activities at Silt Historical Park.

Despite the event being slated for 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, the committee said the event could still be canceled depending on conditions in relation to COVID-19.

“Should we determine as the date gets closer that we cannot safely hold our event, we will postpone it in the spirit of keeping everyone safe,” the letter states. “Should this happen, please know that we will refund all donations made, or if you choose, we can carry your donation over to the next year.”

