Silt HeyDays happening this weekend, too
July 27, 2018
Silt Heydays ‘Under the Big Top’
Friday events: Town of Silt ’80s rock tribute bands, ZZ Top tribute & Tom Petty tribute, gates open at 6 p.m. at Stoney Ridge Park. Beer and food booths. Tickets available at: townofsilt.org.
Saturday events:
• Pancake Breakfast 7-9:30 a.m. with the Porch Pickers: 7-10 a.m.
• Parade: 10 am
• Arts & Crafts Booths: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Kids Zone: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Beer & Wine Booth: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• Anvil Points Quilt Show: 11 a.m., Silt Historical Park
• Horseshoe Tournament: 11 a.m., horseshoe pits
• Salida Circus: Performances 11:15, 12:15, 1:15, 2:15, 3:15, 4:15
• Strongman/Strongwoman contest at the Pavilion: 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
• Vintage Base Ball Game: 1 p.m. baseball field
• “Red Dirt River” Band: 1:30-4:30 p.m.
• Corn Hole Tournament: 2 p.m. in the park
• Children’s Story Time – 2:45
• Watermelon Seed Spitting Contest – 3 p.m. – at the tent
• Pie Eating Contest: 3:30 p.m. at the tent
• Jalapeno Eating Contest: 4 p.m. at the tent
• McKenzie JaLynn Band: 6-9 p.m.
Sunday events: 10th annual Silt Heyday Car Show: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the park
The 48th annual Silt HeyDays kicks off Friday and continues through Sunday at Stoney Ridge Park, with live music, a laser lights show and more.
This year's summer festival, dubbed "Silt Heydays Under the Big Top," will feature the Salida Circus and will include events throughout the day on Saturday.
"I've been doing this for 25 years," said organizer Peggy Swank. "I'm looking forward to a successful silt heyday in the park and the Salida Circus."
The celebration is set to conclude with the 10th annual Silt Heyday car show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday in the park.
Tickets for the Friday Concert, booth, parade and car show forms are available at http://www.townofsilt.org under the tab for special events, or during normal business hours at the Town of Silt Office. If you need additional information, please call 970-876-5861.
Silt Heydays ‘Under the Big Top’
Friday events: Town of Silt ’80s rock tribute bands, ZZ Top tribute & Tom Petty tribute, gates open at 6 p.m. at Stoney Ridge Park. Beer and food booths. Tickets available at: townofsilt.org.
Saturday events:
• Pancake Breakfast 7-9:30 a.m. with the Porch Pickers: 7-10 a.m.
• Parade: 10 am
• Arts & Crafts Booths: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Kids Zone: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Beer & Wine Booth: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• Anvil Points Quilt Show: 11 a.m., Silt Historical Park
• Horseshoe Tournament: 11 a.m., horseshoe pits
• Salida Circus: Performances 11:15, 12:15, 1:15, 2:15, 3:15, 4:15
• Strongman/Strongwoman contest at the Pavilion: 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
• Vintage Base Ball Game: 1 p.m. baseball field
• “Red Dirt River” Band: 1:30-4:30 p.m.
• Corn Hole Tournament: 2 p.m. in the park
• Children’s Story Time – 2:45
• Watermelon Seed Spitting Contest – 3 p.m. – at the tent
• Pie Eating Contest: 3:30 p.m. at the tent
• Jalapeno Eating Contest: 4 p.m. at the tent
• McKenzie JaLynn Band: 6-9 p.m.
Sunday events: 10th annual Silt Heyday Car Show: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the park