Silt HeyDays happening this weekend, too

Sunday events: 10th annual Silt Heyday Car Show: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the park

• Strongman/Strongwoman contest at the Pavilion: 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

• Pancake Breakfast 7-9:30 a.m. with the Porch Pickers: 7-10 a.m.

Friday events: Town of Silt ’80s rock tribute bands, ZZ Top tribute & Tom Petty tribute, gates open at 6 p.m. at Stoney Ridge Park. Beer and food booths. Tickets available at: townofsilt.org.

The 48th annual Silt HeyDays kicks off Friday and continues through Sunday at Stoney Ridge Park, with live music, a laser lights show and more.

This year's summer festival, dubbed "Silt Heydays Under the Big Top," will feature the Salida Circus and will include events throughout the day on Saturday.

"I've been doing this for 25 years," said organizer Peggy Swank. "I'm looking forward to a successful silt heyday in the park and the Salida Circus."

The celebration is set to conclude with the 10th annual Silt Heyday car show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday in the park.

Tickets for the Friday Concert, booth, parade and car show forms are available at http://www.townofsilt.org under the tab for special events, or during normal business hours at the Town of Silt Office. If you need additional information, please call 970-876-5861.