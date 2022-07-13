Silt Historical 5K Hobble features early start in attempt to beat heat

Runners take off from the start line during the Silt Historical Hobble 5K run/walk in 2021.

Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

The 13th annual Silt Historical 5K Hobble race is slated to begin an hour earlier than 2021 due to concerns over heat, an organizer said.

Event coordinator Desi Kirkpatrick said the race starts at 8 a.m. Saturday, as opposed to 9 a.m. in 2021. Runners will converge at 707 Orchard Ave., in front of Silt Historical Park.

“It was too hot last year,” Kirkpatrick said. “There will be a couple water stops along the way. My friend is also tossing cold towels to runners.”

To preregister, call Kirkpatrick at 970-309-3351. Registering in advance is $35 to enter, while it’s $40 the day of the race.

Proceeds from Silt’s annual 5K support Silt Historical Park, an area consisting of artifacts like a schoolhouse, saloon and blacksmith.

“It’s a good fundraiser for a local gem,” Kirkpatrick said. “There’s lots of local support as far as businesses and sponsorships.”

In addition to the race, attendees are invited to tour Silt Historical Park and enjoy live music by one-man-band Tom Evans. Free beer and snacks will be available after the race.

More than 50 runners participated in 2021’s Hobble. Kirkpatrick, an avid runner, said she looks forward to her kids competing in this year’s event.

“It warms me up to see our community wanting to give and participate and be a part of this,” Kirkpatrick said.

Runners can show up as early as 7 a.m. Saturday.