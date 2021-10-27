Silt home invasion suspect considers entering plea of not guilty by reason of insanity

A plea of not guilty by reason of insanity was discussed Wednesday during a criminal case hearing for Janvier Pinkard, but no plea was entered.

The Silt Police Department charged Pinkard, 36, in December with burglary, menacing, criminal intent to kidnap, false imprisonment, violation of a protection order, child abuse, harrassment, possession of a weapon by a felon and intimidation of a victim.

Steven Troxell, the public defender assigned to Pinkard’s case, told 9th Judicial District Court Judge Denise Lynch the process for entering an insanity plea lacked definition.

“This is, in my opinion, one of the densest and most convoluted areas of Colorado law,” Troxell said.

Lynch asked Pinkard several questions about whether he was comfortable with the plea, which she clarified was a subset of a not guilty plea; however, Pinkard’s responses could not be heard through the court’s virtual attendance application.

Before court adjourned, Troxell said Pinkard requested more time to consider his plea.

Lynch scheduled Pinkard’s plea hearing for Nov. 15.

On Dec. 20, Pinkard allegedly forced his way into a Silt foster care home using a handgun, court records stated. While in the residence, Pinkard attempted to locate a safe he believed contained “child pornography” concerning his 3-year-old daughter, who was located at the residence at the time of the incident, according to court document.

Police reported Pinkard did not find child pornography in the safe.

During the incident, the foster mother — Annette Kapturkiewicz — was living in the house Pinkard allegedly entered.

Kapturkiewicz told police Pinkard pointed a gun at her, then swept the interior of the home with the barrel of his pistol crossing the path of a child, court documents stated. Pinkard allegedly left the residence after glancing around some of the rooms, and threatened to kill everybody if Kapturkiewicz mentioned his visit to anyone, according to court documents.

Pinkard was arrested the next day, and during the booking process, Garfield County deputies discovered a combined 33 grams of meth and methylendioxymethamphetamine (MDMA).

Reporter Ike Fredregill can be reached at 970-384-9154 or by email at ifredregill@postindependent.com.