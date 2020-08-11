Silt hosts farmers’ market to support local crafters, growers

Annah Thomas, Sarah Tymczyszyn, Hallie Miller with Highwater Farms work their booth at the Silt farmer's market recently. After two years with no market the town of Silt reintroducing the event as an avenue for local retailers to connect with residents and visitors.

Photo courtesy of Nicole Centeno

IF YOU GO: What: Silt Farmers’ Market Where: Skip’s Farm to Market parking lot, 701 Main Street When: 5-8 p.m., Wednesdays How much: Free

After about two years with no farmers’ market, the town of Silt is reintroducing the event as an avenue for local retailers to connect with residents and visitors.

“This is the first year the town has hosted the farmers’ market,” said Nicole Centeno, a Silt community development technician. “We were looking for ways to boost our economy, and this was a good fit.”

Prior to Silt organizing the market, the event was put on for decades by a private organizer. But in recent years, that person decided it was too much for them alone, Centeno explained.

Starting in July, the market is scheduled to be open every Wednesday in the Skip’s Farm to Market parking lot at 701 Main St. with the final market scheduled on Sept. 16.

The event is hosted from 5-8 p.m. in a tent with one entrance and one exit to comply with local and state health orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While masks are not required for visitors because of the outdoor nature of the market, the town will provide visitors with masks and hand sanitizer if requested, Centeno said.

“So far, everyone has been wearing masks and being respectfully socially distanced,” she added. “And, people have been really good with filtering in through the entrance so as not to create a long waiting line.”

Vendors, however, are required to wear masks, and she said the town hasn’t had any problems with compliance.

With 11 vendors currently participating in the market, customers have access to an array of local goods and services. Centeno said the market offerings include locally grown produce, oil paintings, kettle corn, hand-crafted jewelry, baked goods and coffee beans.

“The vendors have all been really pleasantly surprised with the turnout,” Centeno said. “And, we’ve received a lot of positive feedback from the residents, so it seems everyone is real happy with it.”

One of the primary intentions of the town taking the role as primary organizer was to highlight the Silt as an attractive destination in Garfield County.

“We’re hoping to create awareness of how great our little town is,” Centeno said. “We’ve had a really good experience so far, so I think we’ll probably want to continue doing this in the future.”

ifredregill@postindependent.com