Silt launches new resident-to-town communication program





Silt has launched a new communication tool for its residents, a Monday news release states.

Silt residents who encounter issues related to things like infrastructure or billing can now send text messages directly to town officials. Residents can also use this service to retrieve information related to Silt.

“We’re proud to introduce this new and innovative service to quickly report issues on the go with a smartphone without having to make a phone call,” Silt Mayor Keith Richel said in the release. “It’s a great addition to all of the other ways we communicate with our citizens and is a simple, convenient way for people to contact the town.”

Called “TextMyGov,” the program does not require any download, and it uses an auto generated response or link to any key word a person sends, the release states.

TextMyGov also allows users to interface with the Silt Public Works Department to help generate work orders.

“One of the many benefits of TextMyGov is that it will provide our residents with immediate assistance anytime, day or night,” Silt Administrator Jeff Layman said in the release. “Our staff is always looking for ways to improve communications to hand to our residents, and we think TextMyGov is going to help that process.”

To make a report, residents can text 970-876-6007. Key terms include “pothole,” “hours,” “water issue,” “trash” and many more.

Silt officials caution users not to use the TextMyGov system in case of an emergency. Instead, call 911.

For more information regarding TextMyGov, call 970-876-2353.