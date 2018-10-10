Silt Library hosts local author Andreia Poston

For first-time author Andreia Poston, the journey began when she was attending Univali University in Brazil, Poston now a Silt resident, left her family in northern Brazil to come to America as part of a exchange program.

Through the EurAupair program Poston learned the American culture and experienced life in Colorado as she worked as an au pair for a Carbondale family for a year.

She spent her second year in the program working in Chris Pooley's law office, while on the exchange Poston met her husband Lee Poston a Roaring Fork Valley resident.

Over the two year program also gave her an opportunity to travel to Europe.

"It was an amazing adventure to visit different parts of the world," Poston said.

"It's been quite a journey, coming from Brazil, learning a new language and having to fight the barriers of life and social economic issues, and never giving up," she said.

A trip to her home country in 2015 with her husband Lee and their two children Lucas and Luana, inspired Poston to start a nearly 3 year project that culminated in her first book "Create A Great Brand New Life."

What started as a video documenting her travels and experiences, Poston who works as an independent agent for Aflac, began writing using experiences from her life, collecting ideas, processes and personal formulas to help people.

Poston takes readers on a step-by-step process using choices and techniques that she has used to overcome barriers throughout her life.

"Once you get to know yourself, it is easier to choose," Poston says about her personal formulas.

"If your not feeding your mind, its hard to see the available resources in abundance," Poston said, "This book helps people empower people to do just that."

Poston will be discussing her book Thursday, Oct. 11 at 5:30 as part the Meet the Author series at the Silt Branch Library.

