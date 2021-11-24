 Silt lights it up | PostIndependent.com
Silt lights it up

Santa visits Silt as giant Christmas tree illuminates downtown

Santa Claus pauses for a photo with a fan during a Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Silt on Tuesday.
Ray K. Erku/Citizen Telegram

Igniting its holiday spirits this week, the town of Silt illuminated a giant Christmas tree and welcomed a visit from Santa Claus on Tuesday. Silt’s small but quaint downtown area also saw horse carriage rides, live performances and a procession of local first responders.

Santa Claus greets children during a Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Silt on Tuesday.
Ray K. Erku/Citizen Telegram
An elf offers candy to event-goers during a Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Silt on Tuesday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Children perform during a Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Silt on Tuesday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
A performer with Rife's Full Throttle Dance Company is hoisted into the air during a Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Silt on Tuesday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
A dancer smiles while performing during a Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Silt on Tuesday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
A child sings the “Star-Spangled Banner” prior to the start of a Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Silt on Tuesday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Fresh cotton candy is made during a Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Silt on Tuesday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

Reporter Ray K. Erku can be reached at 612-423-5273 or rerku@postindependent.com

Local

