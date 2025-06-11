Silt looks to grow while keeping small-town charm

The town of Silt has always been small and community-oriented. With a population of about 3,500, it relies heavily on tourists coming through and spending money to help keep the economy stable.

Town Manager Jim Mann started in 2024 after retiring from the public finance industry in 2023. While he lives in Castle Rock, he said he’s committed to the town.

“I have an autistic daughter, and unfortunately, disability benefits don’t transfer across counties,” he said. “My wife has a business on the Front Range, so I come over on Mondays to Silt and return on Thursdays.”

Before becoming town manager, Mann worked with Silt as one of his public finance clients beginning around 2019. He helped evaluate the metropolitan district on the east side of town.

Some residents have raised concerns about current projects, including the water plant and street improvements. Mann said he understands those concerns and hopes to provide answers.

The Silt Water Treatment Facility is nearly finished, with a soft launch planned for October and full operations expected by mid-November.

“When the original plant was built, it didn’t consider the quality of water we get out of the Colorado River,” Mann said. “The water is safe to drink, but the turbidity changes. Sometimes we have to rely on our wells, but the wells don’t always produce enough to meet demand.”

The town’s water chemistry can also create magnesium buildup, which turns the water brown.

“It’s not harmful — I could drink it — but I wouldn’t want to,” he said. “This new plant will give us clean, drinkable water and enough of it to meet everyone’s needs.”

Another focus is improving streets that serve as the first impression for people coming off Interstate 70. That includes Eighth Street, along with Fourth through Ninth streets, where the town plans to add sidewalks, improve parking and replace the road surface.

Because many homes are close to Silt’s commercial area, some residents have worried that construction could affect private property.

“The project won’t go onto anyone’s property,” Mann said. “It’s about fixing encroachments into the town’s right of way. We’re trying our best to work around those when we can.”

Avoiding all the encroachments entirely would mean losing parking on Eighth Street, he added.

Some people have suggested the new parking is just for Miner’s Claim, a popular restaurant on the corner of Eighth and Highway 6.

“It’s definitely not just for Miner’s Claim,” Mann said. “Parking downtown is limited, and we need more of it to support a vibrant economy.”

He said the town is working on economic development and redevelopment, especially along Main Street.

“We’re trying to support businesses like Miner’s Claim, but also Wild Coffee, Wild Boutique and the taco trucks,” Mann said. “Sales tax is really important for the town, and we want to support that.”

From Mann’s perspective, Silt remains a family-friendly and affordable place to live.

“We want to protect the river corridor for public use, not private use,” he said. “Outdoor access is a big reason why people want to live in the Colorado River Valley.”

The town is also working on a branding and identity process and redesigning its website.

“We want to show what makes Silt attractive and why people want to live here,” Mann said. “We’re trying to highlight what makes Silt, Silt.”

Several developments are planned for land below Interstate 70, including a possible event center and upgrades to existing mobile home parks.

“The KOA is a really active spot for campers from Memorial Day to Labor Day,” Mann said. “There’s a lot we’re excited about.”

He added that the town is trying to move forward slowly to make sure it doesn’t lose what makes Silt special.

“We’re trying to keep that neighborhood feel while still helping the community grow,” Mann said. “I have a great staff and a good board. I wouldn’t have come out of retirement if it weren’t for those two things.”