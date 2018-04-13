Silt, New Castle election results undergoing recounts

New Castle and Silt are both having to conduct recounts from the April 3 town council and mayoral elections, after just a single vote separated candidates in races in each of the two Garfield County towns.

New Castle is conducting its recount today to determine if Brandy Copeland maintains her one-vote win, 335-334, over Joe Urnise, for a third and final town trustee seat. Scott Owens and Bruce Leland were confirmed as the winners of the other two seats after canvassing this morning.

The final outcome of the Copeland-Urnise ballot count is to be reported this afternoon, Town Clerk Melody Harrison said.

Meanwhile, Silt will wait until Monday to conduct its recount, with the mayor’s seat on the line between apparent winner Jay Barner and close runner-up Keith Richel. Barner came away with the one-vote margin of apparent victory, 191-190, after ballots were canvassed on Thursday, Silt Town Clerk Sheila McIntyre reported.

Also, the preliminary outcome in the race for four town Board of Trustee seats changed from the unofficial election night results that were reported, due to an initial “mathematical error” that was discovered, McIntyre said.

Following the Thursday canvassing, McIntyre reported that it now appears Samantha Alexander, Kyle Knott and Jerry Seifert will maintain their election wins to four-year terms, but that T.J. Tucker, and not Christopher Classen, will be the fourth election winner.

Recommended Stories For You

Classen had been reported as the fourth-highest vote-getter on election night with 190 votes. After the error was discovered, and before the final recount on Monday, McIntyre reported that Tucker has the third-highest vote tally at 246, to 191 for Classen.

Alexander still maintained the most votes at 315, followed by Seifert with 261, Tucker with 246 and Knott with 238. Those counts will be confirmed in the Monday recount.

Following three weeks of mail ballots being received, election night results in both towns were unofficial and pending several outstanding overseas ballots. Other ballots also still needed to be cured due to signature issues and other concerns, town clerks said at the time.