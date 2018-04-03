Silt results show tight mayoral election

With ballots counted and unofficial result reported, Silt's most contested race in years came in with a two-vote margin for apparent new mayor Jay Barner.

Barner had 187 votes in the three-way race to replace Rick Aluise, who is stepping down after one term. Barner appears to have edged out Keith Richel (185 votes) and Bryan Fleming (128 votes) to be named the town's next mayor, assuming the unofficial results stand.

Barner could not be reached Tuesday night for comment.

Among the nine Board of Trustee candidates, Samantha Alexander, Chris Classen, Kyle Knott and Jerry Seifert finished with the most votes for the four available spots on the town board for the next four years.

The Post Independent also attempted to reach Alexander, Knott and Seifert for comment, without success.

Only the top four vote-getters were elected to council. As of the initial tally, there were 32 votes separating the fourth place finisher, Chris Classen at 190 votes, and fifth, Justin Brintnall at 158 votes.

Silt Town Clerk Sheila McIntyre said official results will not be available until after the election is canvassed on April 12 or 13. She added that the town ended up with a ballot return of 34 percent.