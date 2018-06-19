Silverton calls off July 4th fireworks due to fire danger

Silverton’s fireworks are part of an all day celebration that draws thousands of people to the former mining town, its biggest crowd of the year. However, Silverton Area Chamber of Commerce director DeAnne Gallegos said Tuesday that other parts of the celebration, including live music and a parade that ends with a water fight with firefighters, will go on as normal.

Gallegos says businesses have reported a 60 to 95 percent drop in revenue because of periodic closures of the only highway to town and the suspension of tourist railroad service due to the 416 Fire, which is 35 percent contained.