Single-vehicle rollover temporarily closes one lane on Highway 82 near Spring Valley Road | PostIndependent.com
Single-vehicle rollover temporarily closes one lane on Highway 82 near Spring Valley Road

Staff Report
  

Samantha Johnston / The Aspen Times

A one-vehicle rollover snarled traffic and temporarily caused one lane to close on Colorado Highway 82 westbound Friday afternoon.

The wreck occurred around 3:47 p.m., according to the Colorado State Patrol. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a 20 year-old male, was sent to a hospital for treatment. He was issued a court summons, but the charges he face were not available Friday evening.

