Sister of missing Battlement Mesa man asking for help with search Saturday

Battlement Mesa man Filmer N. Lopez using a walker.

Submitted/Maria Loya

The sister of a missing Battlement Mesa man is asking the public to participate in a volunteer search party this weekend.

Filmer N. Lopez was last seen leaving a Battlement Mesa gas station at 2 p.m. Aug. 13.

People are being asked to arrive at the Mesa Vista Assisted Living Center in Battlement Mesa at 9 a.m. Saturday. Mesa Vista is located at 72 Sipprelle Drive.

Lopez is originally from Boulder, his sister Maria Loya said. She has handed out fliers to both police departments in Boulder and Longmont, she said. She’s also handed out missing person fliers in Glenwood Springs and the Parachute/Battlement Mesa communities.

An Aug. 19 social media post saying a person possibly saw Lopez eating berries next to a Glenwood Springs car dealership before getting into a vehicle was a false alarm, Loya said.

Lopez was living at the Mesa Vista Assisted Living Center at the time of his disappearance. He suffers from dementia and has trouble walking on his own.

Battlement Mesa man Filmer Lopez smiles.

Submitted/Maria Loya

Lopez is 5 foot, 3 inches, 140 pounds and is of Hispanic descent. He has brown eyes and gray hair. He has a large scar on the front of his neck, uses a walker and walks with his head down.

Filmer is known to like fishing and ponds, as well as casinos.

Loya said she has also contacted Garfield County Search and Rescue to assist in Saturday’s search.

“I just don’t know what else to do,” she said. “I really don’t.”

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Filmer Lopez can call the Garfield County Dispatch Center at 970-625-8095, 911 or Loya at 970-19-9832.