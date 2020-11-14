Six additional staff, three residents at Rifle’s E. Dene Moore nursing home test positive for COVID-19

A new COVID-19 outbreak has been reported at E. Dene Moore Care Center in Rifle, after six staff and three residents tested positive in the past week.

The latest positive tests came during routine weekly COVID-19 testing for residents and staff at the nursing home and rehabilitation center on Nov. 9, Grand River Health said in a Friday press release.

The previous week, three other staff members tested positive, but no residents. The residents testing positive this time do not have symptoms, Grand River Health public information officer Annick Pruett said in the press release.

The neighboring Colorado State Veterans Nursing, which is separately operated by the Colorado Department of Human Services, also reported a coronavirus outbreak on Nov. 3. That instance involved six positives and three probable cases among residents, and two positives and four probable cases among staff.

The latest E. Dene Moore results were provided by public health officials on Friday morning, Pruett said.

“Upon receiving these results, the care center immediately performed rapid testing of all residents and two additional residents came back positive,” she said. Three additional staff members had also tested positive earlier in the week.

The care center uses the state-issued Abbott Binax-Now rapid test.

“All three residents who tested positive have undergone an additional PCR COVID-19 test, which is sent to an outside lab for processing,” Pruett said. “The residents who tested positive were immediately isolated from the rest of the resident population.”

None of the residents who tested positive had symptoms of COVID-19, she said. Staff members who tested positive were sent home to isolate and quarantine for 14 days.

“Two-thirds of all staff who have tested positive are asymptomatic,” Pruett said.

Since the discovery of an outbreak among three E. Dene Moore staff members on Nov. 3, the care center has implemented mandatory testing for staff and residents every four days.

Hospital nursing staff who are assisting with coverage at the care center are also tested prior to their shift, Pruett said.

Care Center Administrator Chavien Paget and Assistant Director of Nursing Amy Campagna met with Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s epidemiology outbreak team to discuss the care center’s outbreak measures.

“They felt as though we were going above and beyond in many areas and commended our staff for their efforts,” Pruett said.

“We continue to work closely with our local public health department to keep residents and staff members safe,” she added. “We want to convey the facts in regards to the case as well as the measures taking place to ensure the safety of all of our residents.”

Among those measures:

All staff and residents have been tested for COVID-19 and will continue to be tested every four days until further notice.

Visitors and non-staff individuals are not allowed to enter the care center.

Support staff who can work remotely are doing so.

Public health has also given direction to continue the measures already put in place, including: