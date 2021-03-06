Six more Glenwood Springs Community Center employees exposed to COVID-19





Garfield County Public Health has determined that six additional employees at the Glenwood Springs Community Center were exposed to COVID-19, the city reported in a Saturday news release.

The findings prompted city officials to extend the community center’s temporary closure until March 14, they announced. All reservations until then are canceled.

The hockey rink, however, is exempt from the closure and will continue to operate as normal.

After an employee in the city parks and recreation department began displaying symptoms late this week, the city initially closed the center Thursday. The city at the time reported no other exposures were detected among additional community center employees.

“We are grateful for the community’s support and patience while we do everything possible to protect both Community Center users and our staff,” Community Center Manager Cristi Newton said in the release.

The exposed employees were ordered to quarantine until March 14.

“The City of Glenwood Springs will promptly notify the community if isolation or extended quarantines prolong staffing shortages causing the Community Center to extend this closure,” the release states.

Garfield County Public Health is conducting contact tracing for all individuals who may have been in contact with the employee. Anyone with questions should contact the public health office at 970-945-6614 in Glenwood Springs or 970-625-5200 in Rifle.

Check city social media or http://www.glenwoodrec.com for the most up-to-date info on reopening.