Six new fires in Northwest Colorado Sunday evening

CRAIG — Some six new fires, most very small, were reported in Northwest Colorado, all after 6 p.m., according to the Craig Interagency Dispatch Center.

Most of the new fires were described as small, less than an acre. The largest, the Skunk Creek Fire, was spotted just before 6 p.m. and had already burned through 200 acres of oak brush on mostly private property near Moffat County Road 70 — the backside of Baker's Peak.

While the cause of the more recent fires is not known, a lightning-producing storm system has been moving through the area.

Fire response teams generally hold a morning briefing and flyovers to map acreage, with new information available about midday.

The Craig Press will update this story as additional information becomes available.