Six rafters, including four children, saved from Roaring Fork River’s run-off currents

A rescue team led by Garfield County Search and Rescue on Tuesday aids rafters pinned to a rock on the Roaring Fork River by strong currents. Courtesy photo



Six people rafting on the Roaring Fork River were rescued from potential disaster Tuesday by Garfield County Search and Rescue, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office and Glenwood Springs Fire Department, a news release states.

At about 7 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office was notified of two adults and four children, ranging in ages from 7-14, whose raft became pinned on a rock near Ironbridge, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

Strong currents caused by high water runoff forced the rafters into the precarious position.

Garfield County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Vargas assists with rescue operations Tuesday on the Roaring Fork River. Courtesy photo



An operation led by Search and Rescue assisted the group in escaping the currents by traversing 70 yards of steep embankment, a news release states.

All six rafters were safely extracted from the river by 9 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“This is a good reminder to everyone how powerful the river waters can be especially as we approach peak flows in both the Roaring Fork and Colorado rivers,” the news release states. “Even experienced rafters can be caught ‘off guard’ and be stranded. It only takes a few seconds of indecision or inadvertently making a poor choice to wind up in a potentially disastrous situation.”