Sixth Annual Healing Hoof It 5K and animal parade is this Friday

Maeve Doubleday of Glenwood Springs, walks Lakoda, a mini horse, at the 2017 event.

File Photo

Smiling Goat Ranch presents the sixth annual Healing Hoof It 5K run and animal parade fundraiser as part of Carbondale’s First Friday celebrations this Friday, April 7.

The race begins at the Carbondale Recreation Center and goes down Main Street onto the Rio Grande Trail bike path and back, a news release states. The streets close as the walking parade of therapy horses, goats, miniature horses and dogs walk alongside families served by Smiling Goat Ranch. A post-walk celebration takes place at the Fourth Street Plaza.

Runners go first at 5 p.m. Friday, then walkers and then the Smiling Goat therapy animal parade led by the Junior ROTC cadets from Glenwood Springs High School.

The post-race celebration will include a photobooth with the animals, energy drinks and snacks provided by Independence Run and Hike, and information booths by Smiling Goat wellness partners — including the Veterans Administration Hospital of Grand Junction, Ascendigo, Aspen Strong, Western Slope Veterans Coalition, Mind Springs Health, Huts for Vets, Arc of the Central Rockies, Aperture of Hope, Cook Inclusive Company and the JrROTC from Glenwood Springs High School.

Established in 2015, Smiling Goat Ranch provides therapeutic services for free to autism families, veterans with PTSD, children and adults with anxiety, depression and related conditions. All proceeds from the walk/5K are to benefit Smiling Goat Ranch, which

Cost for Friday’s race and parade is $35 for adults, $25 for youth ages 3-18 (children 2 and under are free), and $30 for seniors and veterans are $30. Advance registration at smilinggoatranch.com/healing-hoof-it .

For more information, visit the website or call 970-379-1383.