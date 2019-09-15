Sixth Street roundabout work in Glenwood Springs to begin Monday

The roundabout located at exit 116 and the intersection of Sixth and Laurel streets.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

On the heels of the Seventh Street Project’s completion, local contractor Gould Construction will now start work on the Sixth Street roundabout beginning Sept. 16.

According to a news release motorists should anticipate, “periodic lane closures and brief traffic holds” in the Sixth Street and Colorado Highway 82 vicinity beginning Monday.

Although authorized to work six days a week, Glenwood Springs City Engineer Terri Partch did not envision Gould Construction doing that.

“I think that they probably will try to hold their operations to Monday to Friday, but the contract technically allows Saturday,” said Partch.

In accordance with the city’s noise ordinance, Gould Construction may work between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. However, the contractor will attempt to avoid any lane impacts during peak travel times, Partch explained.

“They may be working, but they will be in an island that does not affect that movement,” Partch said. “As much as Gould Construction possibly can, they would like to work in one island at a time to save on traffic control costs.”

The first phase of work will run through mid-November as crews install irrigation, electrical equipment, lighting, decorative boulders, trees, sod and ornamental grasses throughout the project’s site area. More than just a single roundabout, the project’s perimeter includes numerous adjacent islands and the area leading up to the pedestrian underpass beneath the I-70 westbound ramp.

The project, which council approved unanimously at its Sept. 5 meeting, carries a price tag of approximately $689,000 that will pull directly from the city’s A&I account.

Significant project expenditures include: $168,500 for traffic control, roughly $149,044 for various trees, shrubs, mulch, perennials and sod, and over $100,000 for irrigation.

The project was originally anticipated to cost $1.1 million. However, following value engineering that number was brought down to $647,423. The addition of electric hardwiring brought the final total to $689,143.

Upon completion phase one of the project by mid-November, Gould Construction will resume work in spring 2020.

The project has a target completion date of spring 2020 as well.

mabennett@postindependent.com