The Sunlight Yeti kicks back and takes a ride up the lift for a ski run at Sunlight Mountain Resort. Chelsea Self / Post Independent



X marks the spot. Or in this case, a big dollar bill found somewhere on your cruise down the mountain.

Sunlight Mountain Resort will host Ski Spree Taste of Sunlight 2021 this weekend, a longtime promotional event that usually includes treasure hunts and a chili cook-out provided by various restaurants throughout the Roaring Fork Valley.

But the not-so-abominable Sunny Yeti this year is asking people to socially distance while participating in the Mountain Treasure Hunt and saying no to the chili cook out. Any riders lucky enough to spot an oversized dollar bill on the mountain can snag it, bring it back to the guest service office at the base lodge and exchange it for all sorts of goodies.

“It’s kind of a scaled-down version of Ski Spree, but we are happy to keep it going in good fashion,” said Marketing and Sales Director Troy Hawks.

Twenty-five prizes are up for grabs each day. One of these prizes — and that’s if you’re really lucky — will be a free season pass for the entire 2021-2022 season, a value of about $500. That hidden bounty is available during Sunday’s hunt.

The Yeti, as lovable as he is, still feels he needs to make it up to all the loyal riders and restaurants for this year’s event. Anyone who brings a February 2021 receipt from one of these 13 establishments will be allowed a lift pass at a discount:

• The Pullman

• Carbondale Beer Works

• Smoke Modern Barbeque

• The Riviera Supper Club

• The Grind

• Zheng Asian Bistro

• Jimmy Johns, Glenwood

• Slope & Hatch

• Ball Brewing

• Sopris Liquor & Wine

• Sweet Coloradough

• Uncle Pizza

• The Vaudeville Revue

But the Yeti, a sucker for following rules, says only one lift ticket redemption is allowed per valid receipt. Adults can get in for $40 and children for $20.

Saturday night will include entertainment from New Castle-based WDJ-40, who’ll play top 40 hits from the 1980s.

In addition to music, a rail jam — two park features where each competitor gets two runs — begins at 1 p.m. both days.

The lifts open at 9 a.m. both days.

rerku@postindependent.com