Skico master plan for Aspen Mountain includes 160-acre expansion into Pandora’s

Aspen Skiing Co. is considering the first addition of terrain at Aspen Mountain in decades.

Skico recently prepared an updated master plan for Aspen Mountain that features the long-anticipated expansion into the Pandora’s terrain to skier’s right of Walsh’s trail, which is near the top of the mountain.

Skico is contemplating adding 100 acres of glades and 60 acres of cut trails, according to a Nov. 6 presentation to the Aspen City Council.

Either a fixed-grip or high-speed chairlift would be added to serve the terrain, which is within the Aspen Mountain special-use permit but hasn’t previously been actively managed. The ride would take four to eight minutes, depending on the lift selected, according to David Corbin, Skico’s senior vice present of planning and development.

“The lift will be very similar to what you see at Temerity at Highlands,” Corbin said.

The Pandora’s terrain “adds a whole new aspect to that mountain for people to enjoy,” Corbin added.

