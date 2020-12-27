Skier killed in Berthoud Pass avalanche
Sky-Hi News
A backcountry skier was killed in an avalanche Saturday afternoon on Berthoud Pass.
Grand County Search and Rescue responded to a call of an overdue backcountry skier around 3 p.m. Saturday. The skier was in the area of Chimney Chute in the First Creek Drainage of Berthoud Pass.
The skier had a good last scene point, but search and rescue crews found a recent avalanche in the area when they arrived.
Crews searched the avalanche path and found the skier fully buried, according to GCSAR. The skier was transported to the trailhead for the Grand County Coroner.
The coroner has not released any information on the skier.
The Colorado Avalanche Information Center adds that forecasters will visit the site on Sunday. No trigger for the avalanche has been determined.
The avalanche occurred on a narrow northeast facing slope below tree line, around 11,000 foot elevation.
According to CAIC, this is the fourth skier death this season. Colorado’s Front Range and surrounding mountain regions have considerable avalanche danger.
GCSAR is urging people to be cautious when in the backcountry and to travel with a beacon, probe and shovel, as well as knowledge of the area and potential dangers.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Skier killed in Berthoud Pass avalanche
A backcountry skier was killed in an avalanche Saturday afternoon on Berthoud Pass.