Slash piles in Pitkin, Garfield counties to be ablaze in coming weeks

If conditions allow in the coming weeks, firefighters from the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire and Aviation Management Unit may begin burning slash piles in Garfield and Pitkin counties and ignite a prescribed fire in Rio Blanco County.

Officials said Wednesday firefighters will burn a small number of piles near Chapman Campground and the campgrounds near Maroon Bells in Pitkin County. In Garfield County, firefighters will burn approximately 150 piles in the 4-Mile Creek drainage 5 miles south of Glenwood Springs. They will also burn piles on Uncle Bob Mountain about 12 miles south of New Castle.

Pile burning will continue when conditions allow throughout the winter.

Firefighters are also hoping for a window to ignite the 400-acre Aldrich Lakes Prescribed Fire on the White River National Forest about 12 miles northeast of Meeker. The burn is designed to improve wildlife habitat and reduce fuels for wildfires.