Slope & Hatch serves big plates without big prices

Thank God for elastic waistbands, which I find myself wearing upon entering one of this years Locals' Choice winners for best cheap meal.

Welcome to Slope & Hatch.

Located in the heart of downtown along Seventh Street, I already begin salivating at the mouth upon reading the popular eatery's sign out front.

"Deep Fried Chorizo Pockets & fresh cut fries served with dipping sauces $7."

First and foremost, the word "sauces," plural, greets me like a Hallmark Card, and just the thought alone of knowing I could purchase an entire meal for the equivalent price of a bottle of sparkling water in Aspen felt pretty good.

Glenwood good.

Offering counter-top service and a menu on chalkboards, this laid back, cozy restaurant with its single TV, brick walls, wooden tables, green leather benches and purple wooden chairs feels like being in an eccentric, New Orleans hole in the wall restaurant. A restaurant, which this Friday afternoon has a line out the door. After taking a bite out of my cantina grilled fish tacos I can quickly taste why.

The flour tortillas, flaky fish and citrus spiked cabbage, all together, provides an undeniable texture of fluffiness with just the right amount of crunch.

However, it's the sweet jalapeno tartar sauce that steals the show.

Spicy, tangy and sexy, like Def Leppard's, "Pour Some Sugar On Me," make sure to tell Slope & Hatch's sweet staff to pour some of that sticky sweet jalapeno tartar sauce all over your tacos, because like the '80s hair metal band's hit song, this plate also serves as an undeniable chart topper.

Paired with a side of crispy chips and delicious salsa verde, the whole plate of food costs $10. Yes, you read that correctly — $10.

Tacos, hot dogs, cocktails and beer, need I say more?

With the cost of living in the Roaring Fork Valley as high as many of its tourists, you simply can't beat Slope & Hatch when it comes to bang for your buck.

Enjoy not only the food, but also having money in your bank account after it, too.