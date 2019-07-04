Small-town charm on display for 4th of July

“Kid” is a relative term, especially on the 4th of July.

Just ask the residents of Carbondale’s Crystal Meadows Senior Housing who found a spot in the annual Carbondale July 4th Kids Parade on Main Street Thursday morning.

Behind all the children on bikes and scooters, and parents shuffling along beside them making sure they didn’t run into one another, was Carbondale’s active senior contingent.

Lee Dudley was at the wheel of the Crystal Meadows pedal cart, adorned with red, white and blue decorations and a sign reading, “The Wrinkle Ranch Riders.”

The sign had a few wrinkles of its own after it got left out in the sprinklers Wednesday night, Dudley said.

“We all got together and made the sign, and put on the decorations,” Dudley said. “It’s a lot of fun to be out here with the kids.”

Jerilyn Nieslanik, manager at Crystal Meadows, said the pedal cart has been put to good use since it was purchased with donations from Alpine Bank and the Rotary clubs of Carbondale.

“It gets the residents out to have some exercise and fun times,” she said. “It brings out the kid in all of us, no matter how old you are.”

Among those riding in the cart Thursday was Crystal Meadows resident Alyce Perry.

“It means a lot in a small-town community. Everyone enjoys getting out a bit, and I enjoy being able to have my grandkids around me,” said the 12-year senior housing resident.

Marcia Provost tagged along on her three-wheeler.

“The Fourth is about getting together as a community and having fun,” Provost said. “It’s just wonderful to see people smile, especially in this day and age. And what a perfect Colorado day!”

In Glenwood Springs’ Two Rivers Park Thursday evening, crowds enjoyed games, food, music from the Symphony in the Valley and the Hazel Miller Band, and a laser light show to top it off.

“I look forward to the festivities and everything, the excitement the crowd, the food,” said Karin White of Glenwood Springs. “I’ve been here 40 years and I’ve been to all of these activities.”

Janet Peargin of Glenwood Springs added, “It’s just such a beautiful day and we get to watch everybody going by on the rafts.

“It’s kind of funny, the town feels quiet, like everyone is in their backyard having small parties with neighbors,” she added. “But then you come here to the park and you realize there is a whole gathering, which is really fun.”

Sharon Young was one of the members of Symphony in the Valley playing patriotic music for the occasion.

“This is kind of a fun party,” she said. “There is a chance for people to get here and not have to worry about bringing a picnic, because there’s plenty of food and seeing people they know and hopefully enjoying some good music.”

Another Symphony members, Don Parkison, agreed.

“We like to see anything that is centered around Glenwood. We did the same thing in Rifle (July 3 concert),” he said. “It’s kind of fun to compare and contrast it.”

Fireworks light up Rifle

Rifle had it’s Independence Day celebration on Wednesday evening.

After a short delay because of a car parked in front of a fire hydrant, the large crowd that turned out at Centennial Park was treated to a show they will soon not forget.

Event officials and the Rifle Fire Department would not start the pyrotechnic display due to safety concerns of not being able to access the hydrant near the intersection of Sixth Street and Railroad.

The 20-minute delay had people chanting “tow the car.”

Once the vehicle was removed, the show lit up the blackness of night that had fallen on western Garfield County late Wednesday evening.

The traditional fireworks display that was canceled last year due dry conditions and fire danger on the Western Slope did not disappoint.

More than 20 minutes of brilliant red, white and blue colors and awe-inspiring explosions over Rifle had the community and all the patrons attending the event in a patriotic mood for to kick off to Independence Day.

Post Independent staffers John Stroud, Kyle Mills and Chelsea Self contributed to this report.