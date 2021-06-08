Smoke rolls into Roaring Fork Valley from Arizona fires; red flag warnings issued for Colorado River basin





As smoke rolls into the Roaring Fork Valley from wildfires in the southwestern United States, local officials sent out a red flag fire warning for Tuesday and again Thursday as the weather conditions continue to be hot and dry for western Colorado.

The warnings cover areas below 7,500 feet in the Colorado River headwaters, which include the Roaring Fork Valley and stretch north of Glenwood Springs and east to Vail Pass, according to the warning issued Tuesday by the National Weather Service’s Grand Junction office.

Officials are concerned about gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels. Forecasters are predicting winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph and humidity in the 6% to 13% range.

“A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly,” according to the NWS warning. “A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.”

The warning is in effect until 9 p.m. Tuesday and then again Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Forecasts for the rest of the week are calling for highs around 80 degrees in Aspen and near 90 degrees in Glenwood Springs.

Cottonwood Pass between Garfield and Eagle counties was closed for a while Tuesday as Eagle Valley and Glenwood Springs fire departments and other nearby agencies knocked down a small fire burning in the area .

There are two large wildfires burning currently east of Phoenix, as well as others in New Mexico and Idaho.

Going into Tuesday, there was only one wildfire burning in Colorado. The Beaver Tail fire is seven miles northeast of Palisade and has burned 463 acres, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. It is 90% contained.