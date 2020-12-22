Snow squall warning issued for Southeastern Garfield County
Wintry weather likely until later in the evening
Snow and wind gusts up to 45 mph could snarl roadways throughout Garfield County, according to a snow squall warning issued by the National Weather Service.
Although the warning is only scheduled for until 5:45 p.m., precipitation is forecast throughout the area until around 8 p.m. Tuesday night.
Interstate 70 and Colorado highways 82 and 131 could be impacted, the National Weather Service states.
