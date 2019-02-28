Snowmass Village annual Mardi Gras celebration on Tuesday

Snowmass Village will celebrate Mardi Gras on Tuesday with this year’s theme of “Bourbon Street at 8,600 feet.”

One of the longest running Mardi Gras parties in the mountains, the 37th annual event will feature two bead tosses (one on the Snowmass Mall and another in Base Village), a Bud Light Hi-Fi concert, restaurant specials, fireworks and more.

Fat Tuesday will begin bright and early in the village, starting with the 27th annual “Mother of All Ascensions” uphill race at 7 a.m.

Racers meet at the base of Fanny Hill in the Base Village plaza; acceptable means of uphilling include snowshoes, stabilizers, telemarking gear or track skis.

The race will lead contestants more than 2,000 feet in less than two miles, culminating at Gwyn’s High Alpine for a post-race celebration complete with a costume contest (outrageous Mardi Gras outfits encouraged) and an awards ceremony.

Tickets to compete are $30 in advance and $40 day-of the event. A portion of this year’s entry fee will benefit the Aspen Hope Center.

