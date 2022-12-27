So much for a white Christmas, but there still might be a white New Year’s Eve

A week packed with snow is predicted as the first of multiple storm begins rolling in from West Glenwood Tuesday afternoon.

Cassandra Ballard/Post Independent

A light rainfall started the snowstorm Tuesday night, but wet and heavy snow is in the forecast for the rest of the week.

“It’s just gonna be really an active period over the next week,” Dennis Phillips, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Grand Junction said.

Multiple snow storms are heading toward Garfield County and the central mountains in the next week with a lot of moisture, bringing heavy, wet snow to the region, he said.

“I think all the skiers and snowboarders will be pretty happy by the time this is all over,” Phillips said. “This is just heavier, dense snow than maybe some of the snow that falls when it’s quite a bit colder.”

The storm that started Tuesday is predicted to continue until Thursday morning. Then there will be a little break, Phillips said. Another quick storm on Friday, and then another big one coming during the weekend or early next week, he said.

So there is a possibility people might be watching snow fall instead of fireworks for New Years Eve.

“There will be quite a bit of snow falling in all the terrain surrounding you guys,” Phillips said. “Up in the terrain and some of the Flat Tops there could be at least probably 12 to 18 inches. In the valleys, anywhere from a couple inches up to maybe four or five inches in the lower elevations there.”

