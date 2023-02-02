Soak away your worries with a relaxing getaway at Iron Mountain Hot Springs

Steam rises amid bathers from one of the upper pools at the Iron Mountain Hot Springs on Thursday afternoon.

The best way to unwind in Glenwood Springs as an adult is to get a nice warm mineral soak with a cocktail in hand after a cold day of skiing or even just working.

And all of that, free from crowds with nothing but the Colorado River and the mountain views surrounding you.

The Iron Mountain Hot Springs does not offer private pools, but they do offer more intimate pools for people to relax and enjoy the sights with less likelihood of feeling completely surrounded by people.

“I think we cater more towards couples and adults,” Iron Mountain General Manager Aaron MCallister said. “While kids can still be on the property.”

He’s not wrong. The tiny pools promote relaxing more than roughhousing or swimming, and the drinks are obviously to help the adults relax while soaking. There is little room for cannonballs at these hot springs.

To enhance the relaxation, there’s a jetted spa and some of the pools even have pebbles at the bottom to message your feet on.

“It’s just nice to walk in and massage your feet while you’re soaking,” McCallister said.

There are 17 smaller pools and a large family pool for the parents who do want to bring the family and allow them to have a more rambunctious swim. Children under 5 years old are prohibited.

The time limits are restricted, but for a good reason.

“We know that the views are the most popular so we chose to just limit how many people we allow in every 30 minutes and then the average person soaks around an hour and a half to two hours,” McCallister said. “We feel that a three-hour window is enough for a majority of the people.”

Iron Mountain Hot Springs are able to keep the number of people in the pools down by enforcing this three-hour time limit for soaking, giving guests a more intimate experience.

The natural mineral pools of Glenwood Springs and the bar are not the only features at Iron Mountain. They are also experimenting with creating mineral pools that mimic other natural springs throughout the world.

Right now, they have a Vichy pool to mimic the waters from the French Vichy-Celestins and Vichy St. Yorre waters.

“It is what we call an experience pool,” McCallister said. “It’s got a recipe right now that’s Vichy waters, we call it Carbonic Saltspring. As far as the history of this water, their claim of healing abilities is for the skin, so it’s got a good feeling on your skin when you get into the water.”

Iron Mountain plans to expand this concept along with expanding to have more pools along the riverside with more mineral concoctions to choose from, and a full 21-and-older section.

“A portion of these pools will be our pure Iron Mountain Hot Springs mineral water that we currently already use, and then the other portion of these pools will be recipes from around the world,” McCallister said. “So we have different recipes where we can create, for example, the Blue Lagoon, or Kinosaki, Japan.”

Construction at the Iron Mountain Hot Springs for 17 new pools and a 21-and-over section.

The different mineral pools will have different healing powers depending on the mineral blend in them. Magnesium helps with skin, while lithium can help more with relaxing. The sulfur pools are also known for helping with eczema and all are good for muscle aches.

The expanded 21-and-older part of the property will include the various kinds of mineral pools, with 10 of them having pebbles on the bottom.

“With this new expansion, we’re focused on an adults-only section of the property,” McCallister said.

There will also be cold plunge and large fresh-water pools with waterfalls that will be called the confluence pool, and a new cafe called the Sandbar that will offer cocktails and finer foods.

Eight of the new pools will be small and located riverside.

“They can eat in our heated patio and then take their drinks to the pool and sit in the pools,” McAllister said.

There will be wristbands to keep underaged pool goers from entering the 21-and-older section.

Go and try the experience pool and the old-fashioned Glenwood mineral hot springs at Iron Mountain, and get ready to see a full expansion this spring.

