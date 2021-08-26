Some Re-2 students placed on quarantine; masks now required at Rifle High School





Rifle High School will require students and staff to wear masks beginning Monday following three individuals testing positive for COVID-19, the Garfield School District Re-2 announced Thursday night.

The news comes after the district was made aware that four individuals in the past two days were confirmed to have COVID-19.

“Approximately 36 students and no staff are being asked to make this transition to online learning and quarantine for 10 days from the date of exposure,” it states in a Thursday news release. “These quarantines impact Rifle Middle School and Rifle High School.”

Rifle Middle School experienced one quarantine. Rifle High School experienced three quarantines in the last day-and-a-half, the release states.

“Garfield Re-2 School District began the school year strongly encouraging mask-wearing for students and staff. On August 13, Garfield Re-2 released a leveled approach to add safety measures if students or staff were exposed to an individual who tested positive for COVID-19,” the release states. “This document was sent via email to all staff and families twice in the weekly newsletter and posted on the Re-2 website .”

One quarantine in 14-days places Rifle Middle School on Level One, the release states. Garfield Re-2 will heighten cleaning protocols and keep a close eye on both student and staff absences.