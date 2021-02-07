Some Re-2 students, staff to quarantine

Some students and staff at Graham Mesa Elementary, Elk Creek Elementary, Rifle Middle School, Coal Ridge High School, Rifle High School, and the Transportation Department are quarantining for 10 days after potential exposure to COVID-19, a news release from Garfield Re-2 School District states.

“Garfield Re-2 was made aware of the individual(s) that led to the quarantines over the weekend,” the release states. “Approximately 76 students and 18 staff are being asked to make this transition and quarantine for 10 days from the date of exposure.”

Garfield Re-2 is working with Garfield County Public Health. As part of this public health investigations:

• The individuals diagnosed are being kept home from school until they are no longer infectious.

• The individuals activities when they could have spread COVID-19 have been assessed.

• The people who were close contacts of the person with COVID-19 have been instructed to stay home from school for 10 days after the exposure. This is called quarantine.

Any child that was in at least one class or group as the person diagnosed with COVID-19, must follow quarantine instructions and stay home from school for 10 days from the date of exposure.