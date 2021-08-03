UPDATE: Small brush fire in Rifle extinguished

Smoke billows from a small brush fire in Rifle.

Courtesy of Rifle Police Chief Tommy Klein

A small brush fire that broke out around 4:25 p.m. in east Rifle on Tuesday has been extinguished, Rifle Police Chief Tommy Klein reported around 6:30 p.m.

Marrow Draw Trail was closed between Munro and Birch (avenues), Klein said.

Residences along the the 800 block of Birch Avenue were evacuated as a precaution. The occupants, however, are now back in their houses.

Marrow Draw Trail is now open.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

This story will be updated.

Reporter Ray K. Erku can be reached at 612-423-5273 or rerku@postindependent.com