UPDATE: Small brush fire in Rifle extinguished
A small brush fire that broke out around 4:25 p.m. in east Rifle on Tuesday has been extinguished, Rifle Police Chief Tommy Klein reported around 6:30 p.m.
Marrow Draw Trail was closed between Munro and Birch (avenues), Klein said.
Residences along the the 800 block of Birch Avenue were evacuated as a precaution. The occupants, however, are now back in their houses.
Marrow Draw Trail is now open.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
This story will be updated.
Reporter Ray K. Erku can be reached at 612-423-5273 or rerku@postindependent.com
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
UPDATE: Delta variant drives summertime COVID-19 case numbers in Garfield County
AS OF TUESDAY, AUG. 3