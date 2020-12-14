Some Riverside Middle School students, staff transition to distance learning

Garfield Re-2 School District announced Monday that seven staffers and 58 students would transition to distance learning after close contact with a positive or presumed positive case of COVID-19.

The vast majority of Riverside students remain in the classroom, the release states.

“Riverside Middle School currently has 81% of its in-person learners in school (not quarantined),” the release states. “Students that were directly impacted have transitioned to distance learning, and impacted teachers, if they are healthy, are providing instruction remotely to all students through the Google Classroom platform. Riverside Middle School will be thoroughly disinfected prior to children returning to school.”

As part of the public health investigation:

All persons diagnosed are being kept home from school until they are no longer infectious.

These person’s activities, when they could have spread COVID-19, have been assessed.