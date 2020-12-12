Some students from Coal Ridge, Rifle high schools transition to online learning following report of positive, presumed COVID-19 cases

School zone warning sign on blur traffic road with colorful bokeh light abstract background. Copy space of transportation and travel concept. Vintage tone color style.



Some students from two Re-2 high schools have transitioned to online learning following reports of positive or presumed cases of COVID-19, the Garfield County Re-2 district announced in a Saturday night news release.

The district opted to transition 40 students between Coal Ridge and Rifle high schools to online learning, the release states.

“Students that were directly impacted have transitioned to distance learning and their teachers are providing instruction remotely to these students through the Google Classroom platform,” the release states. “All schools will be thoroughly disinfected prior to children returning to school.”

All persons diagnosed are being kept home from school until they are no longer infectious, the release states.

In addition to the announcement, the district is asking for any students or staff identified to have come in close contact with the 40 students to follow quarantine instructions and stay home from school for 14 days.

If you’ve developed COVID-19 symptoms • Isolate until you/your child have had no fever for at least 24 hours (without the use of medicine that reduces fevers) AND, • other symptoms have improved AND, • At least 10 days have passed since you/your child were tested, or your symptoms first appeared. A limited number of persons with severe illness may require an extended duration of isolation up to 20 days after symptoms first appear. https://covid19.colorado.gov/how-to-isolate It is recommended that your child is tested. • Continue to keep your child home from school and avoid other activities around other people. • Notify the school. • Seek medical care and testing for COVID-19, calling your doctor before you show up.

The district is also asking anyone who develops symptoms related to COVID-19 – including fever, cough and fatigue, among many other symptoms – to do the following:

Garfield Re-2 is working closely with Garfield County Public Health to conduct contact tracing. All close contacts received a letter outlining processes for quarantining and/or isolation, the release states.