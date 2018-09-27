Sopris Theatre Company brings its award-winning production to Spring Valley

Sopris Theatre Company at Colorado Mountain College will bring an encore performance of "The Other Place," a one-act play by Sharr White, to CMC Spring Valley this Friday and Saturday.

The company won five awards when it presented the play at the Colorado Community Theatre Coalition's 2018 Colorado Theatre Festival in July at Salida, including first place show, three outstanding achievement awards and one excellence award.

They plan to replicate the festival competition by setting the stage in front of the audience in 10 minutes, performing the production in 60 minutes and holding a talkback session with the audience about the play at the conclusion of the performance.

Curtain for "The Other Place" will be 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the New Space Theatre, Calaway Academic Building, Colorado Mountain College Spring Valley, 3000 County Road 114. Admission is free, though donations are welcome and will go toward supporting Sopris Theatre Company moving on in the national festival cycle of the American Association of Community Theatre in June 2019 in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

For more information, contact Brad Moore at 947-8187 at bmoore@coloradomtn.edu, or go to coloradomtn.edu/theatre. Reservations can be made by calling 947-8177, emailing svticketsales@coloradomtn.edu or going to http://www.eventbrite.com.