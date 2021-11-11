Sopris Theatre Company opens season with ‘The Thanksgiving Play’

From left, Courtney Lindgren as Logan, Sophia Kai Higbie as Alicia, Scott Elmore as Caden and Joshua Adamson as Jaxton in “The Thanksgiving Play,” Sopris Theatre Company’s production of Larissa FastHorse’s play that runs Nov. 12-21 at CMC Spring Valley.

Scott Gerdes/Colorado Mountain College

Joining the ranks of theater groups hitting the stage for the 2021-22 season is Colorado Mountain College’s Sopris Theatre Company with a production of “The Thanksgiving Play,” opening today.

The satire by Larissa FastHorse follows a group of white teachers and actors fumbling through the production of a socially and racially aware Thanksgiving play without a single Indigenous person involved. Sopris Theatre Company Director of Operations and show director Brad Moore calls the play “pointedly and deliberately funny.”

“We want to do more shows written by women and that highlight diverse cultures,” Moore said.

Leading the action on stage is CMC student and staff member Courtney Lindgren and CMC alumni Joshua Adamson and Scott Elmore and local thespian Sophia Kai Higbie. Also appearing in the show are CMC students Wyatt Tulk and Jess Bowler and Sopris Theatre veteran Michael Banks. CMC theatre student Sterling Brintnall is stage manager.

The show, running the next two weekends at the New Space Theatre at the Spring Valley campus, will follow COVID-19 guidelines. The unmasked performers will be maintaining 12 feet of distance, and the audience will be asked to wear masks for the entirety of the show.

CMC said that shows will also be streamed later in the week for virtual viewing.

“The Thanksgiving Play” concludes Nov. 21 and is followed by “Silent Sky,” starting Feb. 11 and running for three weeks. It tells the story of 19th century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt and her work to promote women in the field of science.

Starting April 8, Sopris Theatre Company will put on world-famous actor Steve Martin’s “Picasso at the Lapin Agile,” in which Pablo Picasso and Albert Einstein debate art and physics at a bar in Paris.

The February and April shows will each run for three weeks.

Finally, the season concludes with original works by CMC theatre students on April 28.

Tickets for live shows are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors, students and CMC employees and graduates. Live stream tickets are $20.

“The Thanksgiving Play” will be performed at 7 p.m. today and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday through Nov. 20. The Nov. 12 and 20 shows will be livestreamed.

Tickets and more information are available on CMC’s website, ColoradoMtn.edu/campuses/spring-valley/cmc-theatre/ .