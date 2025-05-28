Sopris Theatre Company returns to Rifle with ‘Natural Shocks’ 

Sopris Theatre Company will stage a special one-night-only performance of “Natural Shocks” at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 31, at the Ute Theater in Rifle.

The play, written by Lauren Gunderson, centers on a woman named Angela, who takes cover in her basement during a tornado. As she waits out the storm, Angela begins to unpack the deeper turmoil in her life, revealing a personal story of trauma, resilience, and survival.

Gunderson describes the play as a “funny, powerful shocking” solo show, where one woman takes the audience through an emotional, 60-minute journey.

Sopris Theatre has previously performed “Natural Shocks” at venues across Colorado, including at the Colorado Theatre Festival, where the production earned multiple honors. Actor Bostyn Elswick received the festival’s Outstanding Actor in a Lead Role award, while artistic producer Brad Moore was recognized for sound design. The performance was also commended for its teamwork, communication, and technical performance.

The May 31 performance is made possible with support from a city of Aspen Arts and Culture grant. Tickets are $20 and available at coloradomtn.edu/theatre .

The play includes themes of domestic abuse and gun violence and may not be appropriate for all audiences.